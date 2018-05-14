WLOX Editorial: We expect a lot from the American medical commun - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: We expect a lot from the American medical community

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

In less time than it takes you to get ready for work each day, another person will die of an opioid overdose. On average four to five Americans die every hour in this epidemic.There is no doubt that the prescription medications that are designed to relieve human suffering are far too often killing people. People who often become addicted, overdose and die. 

