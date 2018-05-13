WLOX News This Week: Coast Tourism

More visitors are coming and staying in South Mississippi. According to 'Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast' travel and tourism brought $2.41 billion to the three coast counties in 2017 and tourism leaders are gearing up for more growth this year.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.