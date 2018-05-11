Ocean Springs native returns to save her family home

A woman from California has returned to Ocean Springs to save her family home.
The mission is to renovate the historic house and return it to it's former grandeur.
As we see on tonight's Page 13, this labor of love is driven by a burning desire to preserve history and family memories.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.