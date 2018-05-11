George County ace Logan Tanner tossed 14 strikeouts in 2-1 win o - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George County ace Logan Tanner tossed 14 strikeouts in 2-1 win over Gulfport in 6A South State finals

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

George County beat Gulfport 2-1 in eight innings Thursday night.

Powered by Frankly