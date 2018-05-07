WLOX Editorial: Signs of renewal in downtown Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Signs of renewal in downtown Biloxi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

There's a new effort to revitalize downtown Biloxi and draw people and business back to the Vieux Marche. The new effort starts with converting Howard Avenue from a one-way street to two-way traffic. The street has seen many conversions and attempts to infuse new lifeblood.

Powered by Frankly