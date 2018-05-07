WLOX Editorial: Signs of renewal in downtown Biloxi

There's a new effort to revitalize downtown Biloxi and draw people and business back to the Vieux Marche. The new effort starts with converting Howard Avenue from a one-way street to two-way traffic. The street has seen many conversions and attempts to infuse new lifeblood.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.