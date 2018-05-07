RAW VIDEO: Chief warns fake oxycodone pills could be deadly - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

RAW VIDEO: Chief warns fake oxycodone pills could be deadly

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Chief Leonard Papania held a news conference Monday morning to warn about a bad batch of oxycodone currently on the streets of the coast. He said the drug is being sold as Oxycodone, but it's actually a potentially fatal dose of Fentanyl. 

