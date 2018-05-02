High School fast pitch softball South State playoffs

Harrison Central, Pearl River Central and St. Patrick all advanced to the South State finals in the fast pitch softball playoffs. Vancleave and West Harrison were eliminated, while Ocean Springs battles Brandon on Wednesday at 5 p.m. A Greyhounds victory would propel Ocean Springs to the Class 6A South State finals facing Harrison Central.
