Baseball and Fast Pitch softball playoffs highlights & scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Baseball and Fast Pitch softball playoffs highlights & scores

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Purvis eliminated St. Stanislaus in the Class 4A baseball playoffs.  In the fast pitch softball playoffs, Harrison Central, Ocean Springs, West Harrison all won their games on Monday.  Pearl River Central, Vancleave, and St. Patrick face must-win situations.

Powered by Frankly