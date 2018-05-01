Baseball and Fast Pitch softball playoffs highlights & scores

Purvis eliminated St. Stanislaus in the Class 4A baseball playoffs. In the fast pitch softball playoffs, Harrison Central, Ocean Springs, West Harrison all won their games on Monday. Pearl River Central, Vancleave, and St. Patrick face must-win situations.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.