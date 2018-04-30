Woman killed in I-110 accident beat cancer as a child - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman killed in I-110 accident beat cancer as a child

We spoke with the father of Maggie Fletcher and he told his his daughter was a real fighter. She battled brain cancer as a child.
But on Friday night his daughter was tragically killed as the result of a hit and run.
Tonight many of Maggie Fletcher's friends are taking to Facebook to share their memories.

