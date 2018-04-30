Tate Reeves discusses BP money and governor run

Could Mississippi lawmakers return to the capital to discuss BP funding and other issues during a special session?
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves says it's possible.
Reeves is on the coast today and talked about that and when he'll make a decision on running for Governor in 2019.
