RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys camper, 1 man escaped - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys camper, 1 man escaped

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Crews with Saucier and the Harrison County Fire Services worked to gain control of this camper trailer fire on Hwy 67 near Gartman Road early Monday morning. The camper was destroyed and a building next to it was also damaged by the flames. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. (Video source: Pat Sullivan)

Powered by Frankly