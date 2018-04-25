MSU pulls out 7-6 win over No. 5 Ole Miss in the bottom of the n - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MSU pulls out 7-6 win over No. 5 Ole Miss in the bottom of the night

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
PEARL, MS (WLOX) -

Luke Alexander belted a two-run walk off double in the bottom of the night to propel Mississippi State to an exciting win over Ole Miss.  The Bulldogs have won three straight Governor's Cup games over the Rebels at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

