MSU pulls out 7-6 win over No. 5 Ole Miss in the bottom of the night

Luke Alexander belted a two-run walk off double in the bottom of the night to propel Mississippi State to an exciting win over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have won three straight Governor's Cup games over the Rebels at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
