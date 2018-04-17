Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We will stay this week starting off with cooler conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to 50s and highs in the 60s to 70s under a mostly clear sky. By Wednesday, we will see a warming trend again with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We only have a slight chance for rain on Wednesday at 20%. Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler with overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

