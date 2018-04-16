Carrie's 6 PM First alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

It started out cold this morning with some temperatures in the 30 inland and coastal lows in the 40s. It has been sunny and breezy today. All of the rain Saturday left our rivers swollen and out of their banks. We will stay this week starting off with cooler conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to 50s and highs in the 60s to 70s under a mostly clear sky. 

