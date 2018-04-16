Carrie's 6 PM First alert Forecast

It started out cold this morning with some temperatures in the 30 inland and coastal lows in the 40s. It has been sunny and breezy today. All of the rain Saturday left our rivers swollen and out of their banks. We will stay this week starting off with cooler conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to 50s and highs in the 60s to 70s under a mostly clear sky.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.