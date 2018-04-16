VIDEO: Surveillance shows armed robbery at Ocean Springs Dollar - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

VIDEO: Surveillance shows armed robbery at Ocean Springs Dollar General

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. If you have any information that could help identify the robber, or help in any way, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

