VIDEO: Surveillance shows armed robbery at Ocean Springs Dollar General

Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. If you have any information that could help identify the robber, or help in any way, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.