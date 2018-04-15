Poplarville Elementary named a Mississippi Healthy School

Poplarville Elementary was awarded a $25,000 check after being named a 2018 Mississippi Healthy School. The award was handed out by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi as part of its Healthy School Awards Program. The money will be used to continue healthy initiatives in the school, like Fresh Fruit Fridays.
