SLIDESHOW: Tornado damage reported in St. Martin

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

It's a scene of destruction in St. Martin as cleanup begins after a tornado reportedly touched down on Lemoyne Boulevard Saturday evening. Littering the parking lot of Lemoyne Shopping Plaza were vehicles tossed on top of each other, roofs blown off buildings, glass windows and doors shattered, and debris scattered throughout the area.

