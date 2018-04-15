SLIDESHOW: Tornado damage reported in St. Martin

It's a scene of destruction in St. Martin as cleanup begins after a tornado reportedly touched down on Lemoyne Boulevard Saturday evening. Littering the parking lot of Lemoyne Shopping Plaza were vehicles tossed on top of each other, roofs blown off buildings, glass windows and doors shattered, and debris scattered throughout the area.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.