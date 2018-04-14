Andrew's Saturday First Alert Forecast

Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon across South Mississippi as a cold front moves through. From noon through midnight we will have a line of storms move through South Mississippi bringing the potential for flooding, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The main threats will be flooding and damaging winds as we will have winds pick up as the storms move through.
