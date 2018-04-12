WLOX Editorial: Just passing a test is not everything - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Just passing a test is not everything

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Who among us wouldn't want to do well on a test? It's a great feeling to be able to announce to family and friends that you "aced" a test. But just acing or passing the test isn't everything. To do you any good, you should be able to put the information on the test to good use in life. 

