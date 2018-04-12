Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

Afternoon temperatures will be even warmer today, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We continue to stay in the dry trend on Thursday as high pressure has a strong influence on our weather pattern. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday and it will bring showers and storms out ahead of it that move in Saturday afternoon, bringing the possibility for strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall. 

