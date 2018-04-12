Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

Afternoon temperatures will be even warmer today, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We continue to stay in the dry trend on Thursday as high pressure has a strong influence on our weather pattern. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday and it will bring showers and storms out ahead of it that move in Saturday afternoon, bringing the possibility for strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.