Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

We will start off on the cool side with lows in the 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. Sunrise is at 6:32 AM, and once the sun gets higher in the sky, the temperatures will rise, too.  Afternoon temperatures will be even warmer today, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We continue to stay in the dry trend on Thursday as high pressure has a strong influence on our weather pattern. 
 

