Mississippi Aquarium and activists address ethics concerns - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Aquarium and activists address ethics concerns

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The fight against the use of dolphins has increased as national organizations have become more aware of the Gulfport aquarium.
 However, aquarium officials say these dolphins will be well cared for and will be part of important research and education.

Powered by Frankly