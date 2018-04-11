Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

It was a chilly start to the day across South Mississippi with lows in the 40s and 50s, but thanks to plenty of sunshine today we will have temperatures rebound to the 70s this afternoon with no chance for rain. Tonight, we will have another cool down with temperatures falling to the 50s for much of the area under a clear sky as high pressure continues to have a strong influence on our weather pattern.

