Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

Good Wednesday morning, Mississippi! Today will be perfectly pleasant with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be dry with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Friday, high pressure shifts east, and we will have warmer, more humid air move in ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances on Friday will be low and later in the day/evening.