Spring Break could mean big business for the Coast

The Spring Break crowd this year is expected to bring in thousands of people to the Mississippi Gulf Coast .
And businesses are ready to be a stopping point for many out of towners.
Ray Price has more about what that means to local businesses.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.