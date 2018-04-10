Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was a gorgeous afternoon across South Mississippi with a mostly clear sky overhead and temperatures rose into the 70s. For tonight we will keep with a trend for dry weather as high pressure starts to have a stronger influence on our weather pattern.
