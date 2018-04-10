Coast runners heading to historic Boston Marathon - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast runners heading to historic Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon is one of the most prestigious in the world. And every marathon runner knows it's very tough to qualify for this iconic race.
But thirty-eight runners from Mississippi have qualified. Nine from the coast. Tonight we catch up with three of them as they count down the days to what's a major life event  in the world of running.

