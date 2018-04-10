Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Good Tuesday morning, South Mississippi! The rest of today, we’ll see clear skies and the afternoon looks ideal with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
