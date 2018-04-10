Coliseum hotel deal almost a done deal - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coliseum hotel deal almost a done deal

The Coast Coliseum and Convention Center is getting a new hotel, with a connecting walkway right into the convention center.
It's a project that could exceed 80 million dollars, and offer between 300 and 350 rooms.
As Doug Walker reports It will also propel the Coliseum back into the upper tier of convention properties in the southeast.

