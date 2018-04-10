Residents at AFRH to see rate increase Oct.1

Residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home residents learned this morning their resident fees would go up in the Fall.
While some residents say the increase is reasonable, others say it makes the Gulfport campus unaffordable.
