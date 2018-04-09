Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

It was another cool day in South Mississippi with temperatures below average. Temperatures this morning were in the 50s for lows and 60s for highs over much of the area as we sat under a good amount of cloud cover. For tonight we will have the cloud cover linger and fog develop for the morning as temperatures only fall to the 50s.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.