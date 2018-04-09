Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

It was another cool day in South Mississippi with temperatures below average. Temperatures this morning were in the 50s for lows and 60s for highs over much of the area as we sat under a good amount of cloud cover. For tonight we will have the cloud cover linger and fog develop for the morning as temperatures only fall to the 50s.

