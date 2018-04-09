Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

The rest of today will be cool with a slow rise in temperatures, and we’ll keep a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the 60s to 70s. Tuesday we will start with isolated showers in South Mississippi, but we will see clearing in the morning hours. Afternoon temperatures for Tuesday will be in the 70s.

Powered by Frankly