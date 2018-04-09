Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

Fog is developing in South Mississippi. You'll want to allow extra travel time this morning. Light on and on low beam, even once the sun rises. We will have a slight chance for rain this morning and today, but most will stay dry. The rest of today, Monday, will continue with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon and into the evening.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.