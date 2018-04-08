WLOX News This Week: Candidate Richard Boyanton

The countdown is on to the June 5th primary. In the coming weeks we'll introduce you to some of the candidates on the ballot for US Senate and the 4th District Congressional race. Today, Republican Richard Boyanton joins us, he is challenging incumbent Senator Roger Wicker in the GOP Primary.
