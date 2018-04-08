WLOX News This Week: OS Flag

A federal lawsuit was brought against the city of Ocean Springs this week targeting the Mississippi flag. The Mississippi Rising Coalition filed the suit claiming the flag is "racially demeaning and hostile," because it contains the Confederate battle emblem.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.