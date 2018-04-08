Andrew's Sunday First Alert Forecast

It has been a gloomy day across South Mississippi with cooler conditions behind the cold front we had move through yesterday. Temperatures started off in the 30s and 40s this morning and only rose into the 50s this afternoon. For tonight we are going to have a good amount of cloud cover still with fog developing as temperatures stay level in the 50s for much of the area, and a few spots falling to the 40s. We will have a slight chance for rain overnight, but most will stay dry.
