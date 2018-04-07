Andrew's Saturday First Alert Forecast

After a stormy evening, we had a quieter afternoon in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the 70s across much of the area under a mostly cloudy sky. For tonight we will have a few more showers and storms move through, with no concern for severe weather. Temperatures tonight will fall to the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky overhead.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.