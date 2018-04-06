Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We are going to feel the humidity increase as our rain chances increase, too. Overnight, we'll see a slight chance for light, short-lived showers. Lows will still fall below average in the mid 50s along the coast and mid 40s inland. Rain chances ramp up even more overnight Friday into Saturday morning as a line of storms moves our way. 

