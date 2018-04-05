Biloxi Ward Two residents get road, infrastructure updates

Biloxi Ward Two Councilman Felix Gines hosted a community workshop information session Thursday to give his constituents a chance to learn more about some upcoming projects in the area, and so they could voice their concerns about the continuing road construction that's been going on for more than two years.
