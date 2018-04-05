$4.6M student housing project in progress near USM Gulf Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

$4.6M student housing project in progress near USM Gulf Park

By Elliott Terrell, Producer
A developer is converting the old Triton building in Long Beach into a student housing complex.
While the University of Southern Mississippi has talked about building dorms on the Gulf Park campus, this private project will offer student housing and bring opportunities for USM to attract more out of state students to the coast.

