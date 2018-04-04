White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets and a note arrived at City Hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.