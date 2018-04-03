Two mothers on a mission to raise awareness about Autism

The Ocean Springs Civic Center will be host to its Inaugural Lift As We Climb Coalition Autism Awareness event on Saturday, April 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Event organizers Michelle Ellerby and Heather Denison both have a child with autism and created the event to help educate others on Autism and offer resources to other parents.
