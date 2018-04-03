Two mothers on a mission to raise awareness about Autism - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Laura Newcomb, Producer
The Ocean Springs Civic Center will be host to its Inaugural Lift As We Climb Coalition Autism Awareness event on Saturday, April 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Event organizers Michelle Ellerby and Heather Denison both have a child with autism and created the event to help educate others on Autism and offer resources to other parents. 

