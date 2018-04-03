Two-minute Tour: Go inside the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Gulfport

So, you want to tour the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport, but can't get over there for the Open House days? No problem. This two-minute walk-through will give you a pretty good idea of what's inside.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.