Two-minute Tour: Go inside the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Gulfp - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two-minute Tour: Go inside the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Gulfport

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

So, you want to tour the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport, but can't get over there for the Open House days? No problem. This two-minute walk-through will give you a pretty good idea of what's inside.

Powered by Frankly