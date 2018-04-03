Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

It has been a muggy and warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. As we move into this afternoon we will have temperatures rise  into the 70s and near 80 degrees in spots with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky overhead accompanied by a slight chance for a few showers. For tonight we will have temperatures fall to the 50s with storms moving through after midnight.

