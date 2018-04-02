WLOX Editorial: Governor was right to veto bill - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

The state was just about to enact a law that could have had the effect of stopping some people from reporting child abuse or neglect. The new law would have required anyone reporting abuse to provide their own name, address and phone number.  

