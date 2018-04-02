WLOX Editorial: Governor was right to veto bill

The state was just about to enact a law that could have had the effect of stopping some people from reporting child abuse or neglect. The new law would have required anyone reporting abuse to provide their own name, address and phone number.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.