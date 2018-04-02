Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

It has been another warm day in South Mississippi with temperatures starting off in the 50s to 60s across our area. For this afternoon we will have temperatures rise into the 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. For tonight we will have temperatures only fall to the 60s with very humid conditions and fog developing late with a slight chance for rain.
