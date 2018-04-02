Sunday Night Extra - Salvation Army's plan for a new homeless shelter

Despite years of planning, a homeless shelter has yet to be built in Gulfport, and frustrations are growing. The shelter would be named the Center of Hope, something many are losing now that construction plans have been stalled.
