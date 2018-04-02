Visitors to Ocean Adventures enjoy new locomotive

Whether you're heading to see dolphins flip in the air or to pet a sting ray, you can now get from exhibit to exhibit at Ocean Adventures in style. A brightly colored train is the latest addition to the multi-million dollar facility at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.