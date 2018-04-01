WLOX News This Week: Brice Wiggins and Ashley Edwards - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX News This Week: Brice Wiggins and Ashley Edwards

Lawmakers failed to pass a bill to determine where the 750 million for economic damages coming to the state would be spent.  State Senator Brice Wiggins and Ashley Edwards, president of the Gulf Coast Business Council join us to talk about that. 

