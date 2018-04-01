Giving back to vets: 9-year old is youngest to receive presidential award

Giving back to vets: 9-year old is youngest to receive president - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

A very special nine-year-old is making a difference in the lives of veterans and active military. Last year, she volunteered 642 hours for the military and is the youngest recipient of the Presidents Volunteer Service Award. We welcome Sawyer Hendrickson and her mother Heather to the show. 

