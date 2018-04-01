Giving back to vets: 9-year old is youngest to receive presidential award

A very special nine-year-old is making a difference in the lives of veterans and active military. Last year, she volunteered 642 hours for the military and is the youngest recipient of the Presidents Volunteer Service Award. We welcome Sawyer Hendrickson and her mother Heather to the show.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.